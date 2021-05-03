Expand / Collapse search

Police search for missing woman in Milwaukee, last seen Sunday morning

Lesha King

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing woman. Lesha King was last seen in the area of 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, May 2.

King is described as 5’05" tall, 180 pounds, with a medium build, and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white fitted shirt, multi-colored flower leggings, and black flip-flops.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. at 414- 935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. at 414-935-7360

