Milwaukee police seek critically missing woman; last seen on MCTS bus

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman, who possibly identifies as Lavachria Hendrix. She states that she is from Chicago.

She was last seen using the Milwaukee County Transit Bus System, west on State Street from North 12th Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

The woman is approximately 60 years of age, 5'06" tall, 175 pounds, with black hair worn high on her head. She was last seen wearing a white, pink, and black striped dress, with light colored sandals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jane Doe, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.