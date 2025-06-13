Critically missing 17-year-old found safe: Milwaukee police

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 17-year-old, Kyler Spencer-Mack. Kyler was last seen near 41st and Wright. Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Kyler was found safe.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 17-year-old Kyler Spencer-Mack.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kyler is a 17-year-old male, Black, standing around 5’8" tall, with a medium build and weighing around 150 lbs. He has a dark complexion and a low haircut.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an unknown shirt, gray shoes, and an army fatigue jacket with a white teddy bear on the front w/ "Members Only" written.

Kyler was last seen in the area of 41st and Wright.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.