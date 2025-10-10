Milwaukee police seek critically missing 11-year-old boy

article

The Brief MPD is looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy. Derrick Tillmon was last seen on Friday, Oct. 10 near 53rd and Villard. Anyone with any information should contact MPD District 4.



The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing child, Derrick Tillmon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Derrick is an 11-year-old male, Black, standing around 4'10" and weighing about 100lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Derrick was last seen wearing a blue blazer over a red checkered shirt, blue dress pants, red and white shoes, and a red tie.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

He was last seen on Friday, Oct. 10 at about 10:30 a.m. near 53rd and Villard. He should be traveling on foot.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.