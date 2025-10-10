Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek critically missing 11-year-old boy

Published  October 10, 2025 4:01pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Derrick Tillmon

    • MPD is looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy.
    • Derrick Tillmon was last seen on Friday, Oct. 10 near 53rd and Villard.
    • Anyone with any information should contact MPD District 4.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing child, Derrick Tillmon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Derrick is an 11-year-old male, Black, standing around 4'10" and weighing about 100lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. 

Derrick was last seen wearing a blue blazer over a red checkered shirt, blue dress pants, red and white shoes, and a red tie.

He was last seen on Friday, Oct. 10 at about 10:30 a.m. near 53rd and Villard. He should be traveling on foot.

What you can do:

 Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

