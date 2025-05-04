Milwaukee police seek 2 critically missing children

article

Milwaukee police are looking for two critically missing children. The children are Jameal Hopgans and Nicole Santiago, who are sisters. Jameal was last seen on Saturday, May 3, near 27th and Center, and should be with Nicole.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding two critically missing children, Jameal Hopgans and Nicole Santiago.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jameal was last seen on Saturday, May 3, at about 4:30 p.m. near 27th and Center. Jameal should be with her sister Nicole, who has also been reported missing.

Jameal

What we know:

Jameal is described as a 7-year-old female, Black, who is 3' 0" tall and weighs 69 lbs. She has black hair that is in ponytails with pink/red beads.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink jacket, a pink shirt, dark blue pants, and pink and black shoes.

Nicole

What we know:

Nicole is a 13-year-old female, Black, who is 5’6" tall and weighs 147 lbs. She has short blond hair. She also had her right nostril pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black/white hooded sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, black/white/red Jordans.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.