Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing child.
What we know:
Police said Dejuan Garrett, 10, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, near 62nd and Fiebrantz.
Garrett is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 75 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue and gray Adidas hoodie and light blue jeans.
Police said he was on foot at the time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.
