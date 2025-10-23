Critically missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 10-year-old Dejuan Garrett, last seen Thursday afternoon. Garrett was last spotted near tnear 62nd and Fiebrantz, wearing a blue and gray hoodie. Anyone with information is urged to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing child.

What we know:

Police said Dejuan Garrett, 10, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, near 62nd and Fiebrantz.

Garrett is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 75 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black hair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was last seen wearing a blue and gray Adidas hoodie and light blue jeans.

Police said he was on foot at the time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.