MPD officers 'make it right,' repair damage to yard from pursuit

An elderly woman's yard ended up at the center of a Milwaukee police pursuit that left some of her property mangled.

A little more than two weeks later, MPD officers stepped up to repair the damage.

It all stemmed from a car chase turned foot pursuit on the city's north side on Jan. 12. Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver sped off.

After losing control and crashing into a tree, the suspect ran from police. That's when the woman's fences took an unanticipated hit.

When the foot pursuit passed through the woman's backyard, the damage left a pair of gates unhinged.

"The gates actually were padlocked with a chain," said Sgt. Kevin Sadowski with the Milwaukee Police Department. "In the course of this action, trying to apprehend a person who was wanted for a felony, by all means necessary, unfortunately, some property did get damaged."

Milwaukee police were determined to right the wrong. On Thursday, Jan. 28, a group of officers exchanged their badges for tool kits.

"We’re glad that the city is at least taking care of the damages that was done," said Cheryl, whose mother's gates were replaced.

The officers involved in the pursuit approached Sgt. Sadowski and Officer Carlos Felix.

"Means a lot, it’s unfortunate sometimes bad things happen to good people, so we’re here to see if we can help out," Officer Felix said.

Materials for brand new gates were donated by the Home Depot on Holt Avenue, pre-assembled and installed on Thursday.

"Just the very unfortunate situation, that I think this has given us the opportunity to make it right," Sgt. Sadowski said.

Together, officers mended fences in more ways than one.

"Looking good," Cheryl said. "They really look nice, good job."

Police said the person who fled from officers is a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He was arrested after the foot pursuit and has been charged with recklessly endangering safety and eluding officers.

