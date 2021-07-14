Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police recover guns, drugs on city's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee adults are in custody and a third is being sought by police after the execution of a search warrant on the city's south side on Tuesday, July 13.

Members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed the warrant at a residence near Rogers and Muskego. 

A search of the residence turned up cash, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and nine firearms.

All three suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

