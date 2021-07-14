Milwaukee police recover guns, drugs on city's south side

article

Two Milwaukee adults are in custody and a third is being sought by police after the execution of a search warrant on the city's south side on Tuesday, July 13.

Members of the Milwaukee Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) and Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed the warrant at a residence near Rogers and Muskego.

A search of the residence turned up cash, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and nine firearms.

Drugs recovered by police at residence on Milwaukee's south side

All three suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.