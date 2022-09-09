Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 girls arrested

article

Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Friday morning, Sept. 9. Two girls, ages 12 and 15, were arrested.

According to police, around 2:21 a.m. officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a reported stolen auto. They attempted to make a stop; however, the driver fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle crashed into a parked unoccupied vehicle near 34th and Juneau and continued fleeing. The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped near 27th and Juneau Avenue.

The driver and passenger, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested. They sustained minor injuries. The 12-year-old was treated on scene and the 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.