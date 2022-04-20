Milwaukee police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle, 3 in custody

Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night, April 19 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Kinnickinnic Avenue near Ellen Street in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers observed a 2020 Black Hyundai Elantra, which came back stolen out of Oak Creek.

Officers activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued northbound on S. Kinnickinnnic Avenue at approximately 60 mph in a marked 30 mph zone.

The vehicle ultimately crashed and came to a stop near 20th and Mitchell. Three occupants were taken into custody. One occupant suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.