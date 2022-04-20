Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle, 3 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:52AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night, April 19 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began around 10 p.m. on Kinnickinnic Avenue near Ellen Street in Milwaukee. 

According to police, officers observed a 2020 Black Hyundai Elantra, which came back stolen out of Oak Creek. 

Officers activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued northbound on S. Kinnickinnnic Avenue at approximately 60 mph in a marked 30 mph zone.

The vehicle ultimately crashed and came to a stop near 20th and Mitchell. Three occupants were taken into custody.  One occupant suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Waukesha Horizon West condo lawsuit, $17M sought after collapse threat
article

Waukesha Horizon West condo lawsuit, $17M sought after collapse threat

Many of Waukesha's Horizon West evacuees are still paying their mortgages, condo fees and could be on the hook for upwards of $40,000 dollars to have the building razed. A $17 million lawsuit claims Travelers Insurance insists the building can still be repaired despite engineers saying it needs to be torn down.

Milwaukee Water Works staffing shortage, 'career ladder' pay issues
article

Milwaukee Water Works staffing shortage, 'career ladder' pay issues

Staffing issues at Milwaukee Water Works are getting worse. FOX6 has learned pay progressions were suspended, in part, to pay for citywide raises.

Waukesha Horizon West condo lawsuit, $17M sought after collapse threat

Many of Waukesha's Horizon West evacuees are still paying their mortgages, condo fees and could be on the hook for upwards of $40,000 dollars to have the building razed. A $17 million lawsuit claims Travelers Insurance insists the building can still be repaired despite engineers saying it needs to be torn down.