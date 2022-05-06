Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: Fleeing driver strikes light pole, arrested

One person was taken into custody Friday morning, May 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

According to police, officers observed a suspect that was wanted for a battery and recklessly endangering safety that occurred on May 6 at about 4:33 a.m. in the area of 27th and Lisbon.

The suspect fled the area and officers observed the suspect a short time later.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, however, the driver began to accelerate at a high rate of speed attempting to flee and elude. A pursuit ensued and the suspect's vehicle crashed at Keefe Ave and MLK Drive -- striking a light pole. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.