Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 5 teens arrested

Five people under the age of 17 were arrested Tuesday night, Aug. 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by vehicle while attempting to flee the scene on foot.

The pursuit began around 11:50 p.m. near 1st and Locust. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into the curb near 46th and Lisbon.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male, a 16-year-old Milwaukee male, a 16-year-old Milwaukee female, a 15-year-old Milwaukee male, and a 14-year-old Milwaukee male, were arrested. The 15-year-old male juvenile fled on foot onto the freeway where he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A firearm was recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.