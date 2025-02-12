Milwaukee police pursuit and crash, 2 charged; guns recovered

article

The Brief Two men have been criminally charged in a police chase that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Police initially tried to pull the vehicle over because the vehicle was wanted in connection to a homicide. Guns were recovered from the vehicle following the crash.



Two people, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been criminally charged after prosecutors say they led Milwaukee police on a chase that ended in a crash on Jan. 21.

Following the police pursuit, officers found firearms and drugs in the vehicle.

17-year-old Zechariah Spade is charged with the following:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Vehicle to Flee/Elude an Officer Causing Property Damage

Obstructing an Officer

18-year-old Darion Lobley (who was 17 years old when the incident occurred) is charged with the following:

Felony Bail Jumping

Obstructing an Officer

Incident Details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, Milwaukee Police officers were in the area near 76th and Mill when they saw a gray Volvo sedan. Officers knew that the Volvo was wanted in connection with a homicide.

Officers also saw that the Volvo’s license plate did not list to any vehicle and that its registration was suspended. The officers turned on the squad lights and sirens in order to pull the vehicle over.

The complaint goes on to say that the Volvo did not stop and accelerated away. Officers chased after the vehicle for four miles. During the pursuit, officers say the vehicle ran five stop signs and one red light, reached an estimated top speed of 110 mph in a 35 mph zone, and weaved in and out of traffic. The Volvo briefly spun out at an intersection, causing other vehicles to either swerve or suddenly stop.

The pursuit ended when the Volvo crashed into another car, and then crashed into three more parked cars. Officers estimated that the Volvo had been going 85 to 100 mph when the first crash happened, per the complaint.

Severely damaged Volvo following the crash

Police saw one of the suspects, later identified as co-defendant Zechariah Spade, get out of the driver’s side seat and run away. The front passenger, later identified as co-defendant Darion Lobley, also got out of the vehicle and ran away. Police told both of them to get on the ground, but both refused. Eventually, police arrested them, per the complaint.

The complaint goes on to say that while Spade was in the back of the squad car, he apologized for fleeing and said he was scared. He said that he did not have a driver’s license and asked if everyone was okay, and also asked why officers tried to pull him over.

A 15-year-old also got out of the vehicle and was arrested by police, per the complaint.

The severely damaged Volvo

Guns found in vehicle

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that officers found two firearms under the driver’s side seat: a loaded Glock 20 and a loaded Glock 43. Both were swabbed, along with Spade and Lobley, and the swabs were sent to the state crime lab.

The complaint goes on to say that Lobley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to being an adjudicated delinquent felon. The complaint also notes that the state reserves the right to amend the information to add a single count of Adjudicated Delinquent Felon in Possession of a Firearm or a single count of Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 18 should it receive a lab report that supports either charge.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Both Spade and Lobley were in court on Jan. 26 for their initial appearances. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Lobley, and $25,000 for Spade.

Both have status conferences scheduled for Feb. 25.