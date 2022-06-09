Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 1 in custody, vehicle stolen

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday morning, June 9 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began around 2:15 a.m. near Appleton and Hampton after officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane.

They attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a garage near Beckett and Courtland.

The 15-year-old male driver was arrested after a foot pursuit. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

No injuries were reported.