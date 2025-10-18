Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 19th and State; 3 taken to hospital, including child

Published  October 18, 2025 8:51pm CDT
Milwaukee shooting near 19th and State; 3 taken to hospital, including child

    • Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State on Saturday, Oct. 18.
    • One of the victims is a child, officials said.
    • Milwaukee fire officials say three victims have been transported to the hospital; their injuries are unknown.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. One of the victims is a child.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

Shooting near 19th and State

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News that three poeple were taken to the hospital from the scene. Their injuries are not known.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

