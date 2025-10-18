Milwaukee shooting near 19th and State; 3 taken to hospital, including child
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. One of the victims is a child.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News that three poeple were taken to the hospital from the scene. Their injuries are not known.
