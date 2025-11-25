Milwaukee police presence at 66th and Sheridan; what we know
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 66th and Sheridan on Milwaukee's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Nov. 25.
66th and Sheridan incident
What we know:
Police tape surrounded some townhomes in the neighborhood. Milwaukee police officers were also seen with ATF agents at the location.
Police presence near 66th and Sheridan, Milwaukee
A person who spoke with FOX6 News said they saw law enforcement breaking down a door.
Milwaukee police confirmed no shots were fired by officers. However, they offered no other details.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called to the scene.
Police presence near 66th and Sheridan, Milwaukee
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene and we will update this post when more information is available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department and FOX6 news gathering.