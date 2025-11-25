Milwaukee police presence at 66th and Sheridan; what we know

article

There is a significant police presence near 66th and Sheridan on Milwaukee's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Nov. 25.

66th and Sheridan incident

What we know:

Police tape surrounded some townhomes in the neighborhood. Milwaukee police officers were also seen with ATF agents at the location.

A person who spoke with FOX6 News said they saw law enforcement breaking down a door.

Milwaukee police confirmed no shots were fired by officers. However, they offered no other details.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called to the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene and we will update this post when more information is available.