Woman, 2 kids hurt after crash at 34th and Greenfield; driver in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 18 mins ago
Wreck at 34th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three people were hurt after a serious crash near 34th and Greenfield on the city's south side on Monday, March 8. 

Officials say the wreck happened when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The driver's vehicle then struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. 

The victims -- all in the striking vehicle -- include a 3 1/2-month-old girl who suffered critical injuries -- as well as a 27-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl -- both suffered serious injuries.

MPD on scene of crash at 34th and Greenfield Avenue

Officials say the driver of the vehicle -- a 35-year-old Milwaukee man -- was not hurt in the wreck. He is expected to face charges of OWI, causing great bodily harm. 

Wreck near 34th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say this incident is typical of the reckless driving incidents they have seen in recent months. If you see an incident of reckless driving, you are urged to call Milwaukee police. You can also visit their Traffic Safety Unit website at https://mpdtsu.org/.

Wreck near 34th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

