Milwaukee police officers shot; recruit, staffing concerns raised

Over the last several days, FOX6 News has heard from nearly a dozen Milwaukee police officers say Officer Kendall Corder's death is bringing up another concern – staffing and officer safety.

While those reaching out to us say they are not allowed to go on camera, FOX6 News found someone who can. He is former Milwaukee Police Department top brass member, who is now grieving a brother in blue.

In a Waukesha County park, a retired officer mourns another whose career was just beginning.

"We feel it. We feel the pain," said Jim Harpole.

Harpole spent decades on the Milwaukee Police Department. He was Assistant Police Chief under Chief Ed Flynn before retiring in 2018.

"You talk to any member of the Milwaukee Police Department, you hear the same thing. It’s a gut punch," Harpole said.

After recent police shootings and the line of duty death of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder, Harpole took his frustration to social media writing, "Milwaukee is hundreds of officers understaffed…The cops are running ragged from call to call in some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States of America."

"You’ve been talking to officers who are on the force; who aren’t able to speak with us directly. What are you hearing from police right now?" asked FOX6's Aaron Maybin.

"They’re feeling worn out, run down," Harpole replied. "As we know, the staffing at the police department is at a low [from] where it has been in the past."

"What concerns you most about staffing in the Milwaukee Police Department," Maybin asked.

"Staffing challenges are significant, not just here in the city of Milwaukee but across the country. Recruiting is hard right now, budgets are difficult. It boils down to money," Harpole answered.

Recruiting and police staffing is a national problem.

Milwaukee's budget calls for three classes a year of 65 police recruits per class. The graduation in June saw only 25 graduates; about 40% of the goal.

"I don’t want to criticize any of the current administrators because I want to know they’re aware that staffing is low. I’m not sure of what steps they’re taking," Harpole said. "It was really important when I was working with Chief Flynn to stay connected as close as we could with the mayor's office, the Common Council, the Fire and Police Commission, to find every potential funding stream we could to hire those officers, to keep our staffing up and to make the pitch for why."

Before leaving MPD, Harpole served as Chief of Patrol. FOX6 News talked with Harpole about how Officer Corder and his partner were District 2 officers responding to a call in District 3.

"We made every effort not to engage in inner district dispatching, but it happened. There were times when the call volume in one district was just so high and so significant that they couldn’t keep up with the work load," Harpole said. "Ideally, you don’t want to do it. You want to avoid it at all costs. It can be an officer safety issue."

Harpole wants officers to be paid more. Officials said city government wants to resolve the contract with the police union as promptly as possible.

"I just want to reiterate the importance of making sure the cops know they have support out there," Harpole said. "They need to know there are avenues out there that are looking out for them."