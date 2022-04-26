Milwaukee police officer's use of force under review

The Milwaukee Police Department is reviewing the actions of one of its officers after he was seen shoving a man to the ground during an arrest.

MPD says the man threatened that officer.

Two men recorded the altercation, and their video has been widely circulated. They happened to be driving by 27th and Oklahoma on Saturday, April 23 when the whole thing unfolded.

Police say the officers were responding to an indecent exposure call. An altercation between officers and a man quickly escalated.

"They were kicking his stuff, throwing his stuff around and then shoved him," said Steven Miravete, witness.

Miravete was behind the wheel. His roommate was in the passenger seat recording as the incident happened.

"The cop just threw the other guy," said the .an who took the video. "It seemed like the guy would’ve hit his head if the other cop wouldn’t have been behind him."

The Milwaukee Police Department says the officers were responding to an indecent exposure call. MPD says the man threatened to hit an officer and moved toward him. The officer then pushed him to the ground.

"I thought I’d be able to show a little bit of what happens in this community sometimes," said the man who posted the video.

The men posted the video online, where it has been shared countless times.

"It basically just spread out over social media where it has thousands of views, and so far, a majority of people agree the police shouldn’t have done that," said the man who took the video.

Milwaukee police are now reviewing the use of force.

"Maybe that cop isn’t a bad cop, but his actions should be dealt with in the right way," said Miravete.

Meanwhile, the controversial arrest caught on camera is drawing attention to the altercation.

"You never know who’s recording, so it’s probably best to do your job right," said the man who took the video.

Statement from Milwaukee police