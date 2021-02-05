MPD officer suspended 45 days in connection to off-duty incident

A Milwaukee police officer has been suspended for 45 days in connection to an off-duty incident that happened in July 2020.

Video shows the officer, Matthew Willmann, being pushed to the ground outside of a bar on Old World Third Street.

Just before that, a group of protesters was walking past. It is alleged that the officer and his wife shouted racial slurs.

A photographer also claimed she was assaulted and had her camera damaged.

Willmann has not yet appealed the suspension. An MPD representative told FOX6 News Friday, Feb. 5 that the discipline decision was on the Fire and Police Commission's Jan. 7 meeting agenda.

That same representative provided the following statement:

The Milwaukee Police Department holds all of our members to the highest level of integrity. Any member that violates the code of conduct will be held accountable. In this instance, our member was given a significant suspension, which he has not appealed. MPD remains committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships.