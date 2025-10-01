Milwaukee police: Officer in squad struck pedestrian, video released

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released video of a Sept. 16 incident where a squad car struck and killed pedestrian Hayley Linville near 20th and Lapham. Police were responding to calls about Linville acting erratically when the squad hit her while she was lying near an alley. The officer is on administrative duty, and the incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by Waukesha Police.



Milwaukee police released on Wednesday, Oct. 1, video associated with an incident in which a police squad struck a pedestrian near 20th and Lapham.

You can view the video by visiting the Milwaukee Police Department website. Viewer discretion is advised.

MPD releases video

What we know:

Milwaukee police were dispatched to a call near 20th and Hampton around 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, to check on the welfare of a woman who was walking in and out of the street.

According to the medical examiner, the woman, later identified as Hayley Linville, was reportedly acting erratically, so bystanders called the police.

Milwaukee police investigation at 20th and Lapham

The responding police squad, which was traveling slowly, ran over Linville while she was lying at the entrance of the alley.

Linville was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The officer involved is a 44-year-old man with more than 18 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, as is routine.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.



