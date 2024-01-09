Milwaukee police officer shot, released from hospital

article

A Milwaukee police officer who was shot in a standoff that unfolded Jan. 2 on the city's north side was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9.

Officer Dan Morrell was one of many officers who responded to a domestic violence call near 18th and Fairmount in Milwaukee. That call resulted in Morrell being shot in his thigh. The Milwaukee Police Department said on Tuesday that Morrell has undergone numerous surgeries to repair a shattered femur and a nicked artery.

After his latest surgery, Morrell was evaluated by hospital staff and released from in-patient care.

Statement from Tiffany and Dan Morrell

"Dan and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has and continues to support us during this trying time.

"The priority now is to focus on Dan's recovery. While he has a long road ahead, we are confident that it is not insurmountable, and it's because of the love and support all of you have shown that we know that we will prevail.

"Despite the circumstances surrounding this incident that caused Dan's injury, we will always be grateful for the support from the vast majority of the citizens of the city of Milwaukee, as well as the officers and administration of the Milwaukee Police Department, rallying around Dan and our great police department in difficult times.

"To Dan's teammates, we cannot express in words the gratitude for your heroic actions on that day, and the unwavering and continued support ever since. You are the best of the best, never forget that.

"To the dedicated professionals from the Milwaukee Fire Department that initiated Dan's care on the day of his injury, and to all the doctors, nurses and support staff at Froedtert Hospital, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To Dan's care team in particular, some of the scariest moments of our lives happen around nurses and doctors, so we are especially grateful for the amazing ones who gave Dan such exceptional care at his most vulnerable moment.

"Many citizens don't realize the sacrifices, danger, and family hardships involved in police work; but, regardless of this, our officers willingly respond within minutes to any situation, to assist people they swore to protect, many times at their own peril. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers not just today, but each and every day.

"Thank you to everyone here today, and for the love and support you have shown and continue to show throughout this long journey."

A Go Fund Me account has been established for Morrell.

The accused shooter

Bail is set at $1 million for 25-year-old Harrel Martin, the Milwaukee man accused of shooting Officer Morrell. Martin appeared in court on Sunday.

Martin is charged with seven counts, including first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he traded gunfire with officers that Jan. 2 during the standoff.

Harrel Martin

A criminal complaint states the victim reported Martin was "trying to kill her in front of her kids by choking her" that morning. She said Martin choked her and hit or pushed her several times because she went through his text messages.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When officers arrived at the home and tried to establish communication with the man – now identified as Martin – police said he shot at officers, and officers returned fire.

Police scene near Green Bay and Fairmount

Some officers relocated to the back of the home, Norman said, where there was a second exchange of gunfire – and Officer Morrell was shot.

"We don't know what emotions had set this person off, and most of the time, they're committing violence against their own family members," Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner told FOX6 News the day of the shooting. "If they're willing to do that against their own family members, they're definitely willing to do it against police officers and the public."

Norman said no one was struck by any officers' gunfire. Martin, who police said has a criminal history, refused to surrender at that time; a tactical response team and crisis negotiators were called in. Martin surrendered hours later without further incident, according to police. There were four kids in the home at the time.

Police officer shot, wounded near 18th and Fairmount, Milwaukee

Three of the four kids who were inside during the standoff, per the complaint, were the children of Martin and the victim. The victim also said she was eight months pregnant with Martin's child.

Once in custody, the complaint states Martin told police he "just snapped" when he opened fire on officers approaching the home. Prosecutors said, as a convicted felon, Martin was not legally allowed to have a gun in the first place.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If convicted, officials say Martin could face up to 483 years, six months in prison – and could be fined up to $60,000.

This is a developing story.