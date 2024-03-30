Milwaukee police officer injured, I-94 WB shut down after chase
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase left an officer injured and shut down I-94 westbound on Saturday, March 30.
The officer was hurt while "aiding" in the MPD pursuit of a car sought in a shooting, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Westbound lanes were shut down at 35th Street.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident involved a crash.
This is a developing story. FOX6 News is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.