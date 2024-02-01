Milwaukee Police Academy graduation, new officers sworn in

The city of Milwaukee welcomed a group of new police officers to the force Thursday night, Feb. 1.

Dozens of recruits were sworn in at the Milwaukee Police Academy. Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the new officers, providing words of encouragement.

"You've proven yourself through rigorous selection and training and being the best of the best," he said. "I encourage all of you to think about the enthusiasm and the sense of accomplishment that you feel here today."

Applications to become a Milwaukee police officer remain open with salaries ranging from roughly $63,000 to $84,000. Details on how to apply are available on the city's website.