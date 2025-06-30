Milwaukee police officer dies; suspected shooter jailed, awaits charges

The Brief Prosecutors are reviewing possible charges against Tremaine Jones. Jones is suspected of shooting Milwaukee Police Officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray late on Thursday, June 26. Jones was arrested nearly four miles from the shooting scene – about eight hours after the shooting.



The man suspected of shooting Milwaukee police officers Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray is in custody as prosecutors prepare to file charges.

Tremaine Jones

Sources in the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office tell FOX6 News charges could be filed as early as Tuesday, July 1.

Charges being reviewed

What we know:

Police records show roughly eight hours after officers Corder and McCray were shot, 22-year-old Tremaine Jones was arrested. That happened early Friday morning near 37th and Villard – nearly four miles from the shooting scene.

Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher McCray released from hospital after being shot near 25th and Garfield; Kendall Corder (Credit: Red Rozay)

Records show Jones was booked into custody on two counts of attempted homicide. Those records show Jones has been in the Milwaukee County Jail since Saturday.

Jones has no adult criminal record. In April, a guilty plea Jones entered in a misdemeanor case was vacated, and the case was dismissed with prejudice. It was part of a deferred prosecution agreement. That is when the government holds off prosecuting someone if certain conditions are met.

The case was related to when the then-17-year-old was arrested in January 2021. Jones was accused of riding around in a stolen Kia and running from police.

In a letter to the victim, Jones said his brother died from gun violence, and he learned "to never make the same mistake twice."

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Jones has not been charged with anything related to the shooting of the officers. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund

