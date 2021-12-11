Milwaukee police: November shooting victim dies of injuries

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, the victim of a November shooting, died of his injuries late on Friday, Dec. 10, police said.

The shooting happened the night of Nov. 18 near 31st and Capitol. At the time, the victim was taken to the hospital and, according to police, was in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

