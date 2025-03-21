The Brief Milwaukee police said thieves are using a new tool to steal cars. More than 6,000 car thefts were reported in 2024, down about 38% since 2021. MPD said its clearance rate for car thefts is on-par with national averages.



Milwaukee police said there's a new way thieves are stealing cars. The tools are easily bought online, and it takes very little work.

What they're saying:

MPD went before the Common Council's public safety committee on Friday to discuss trends and explain why it is so difficult to solve car theft cases.

"We are making a dent in auto thefts. Clearly, we would like that number to be higher," said MPD Inspector Paul Lough.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

By the numbers:

MPD said the number of car thefts is down significantly over the past four years, but there is more work to do.

More than 6,000 car thefts were reported in 2024, down about 38% since its height in 2021. What hasn't changed is the percentage of the cases being solved, with a 6% clearance rate. MPD said the clearance rate is on-par with national averages.

MPD said solving violent crimes takes precedent.

New tool to steal cars

Dig deeper:

On Friday, MPD also warned the public about the latest theft trend: key fob reprogramming tools are being used to steal cars.

"In a matter of minutes they can do that," Lough said.

When it comes to those key fob reprogramming tools, MPD said it tracks when those are being used and who is using them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I was very frustrated, very angry, upset," said Colleen Koch, a car theft victim.

What they're saying:

Koch always thought her street was safe, but days ago, just outside her home on the city's south side, she learned car thefts could happen anywhere.

Surveillance showed the moments a car backed up to her 2013 Kia Rio. Two people hopped in and, in less than a minute, they disappeared.

Colleen Koch's stolen car recovered at tow lot

In Koch's case, thieves used a USB. It was in her stolen car when she found it totaled in a tow lot.

"The inside was wrecked really bad," she said.

Now, Koch is looking for a new car and hoping the thieves get caught.

"They should be solving more of these cases," she said.