Milwaukee police: missing man last seen near 67th and Ohio

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in locating a critical missing person Eric C. Meyers.

Meyers was last seen outside a residence in the area near 67th St. and Ohio Ave on Monday, Jan. 15, around 11:45 a.m.

He left to take the garbage out and did not return to the residence. He is cognitively delayed and functions at a 12-year-old level. He did not take his seizure medication at noon, and it is feared he could have a seizure and be out injured in the cold.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meyers is described as a 36-year-old man, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a brown and gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, a gray and green knit hat with a Harry Potter Slytherin logo on it and yellow gloves. He could also be wearing a navy sweater with a deer on it or a camo jacket under his outer jacket.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

