Milwaukee police: Man, woman shot near 38th and Custer

Two people were hurt in a shooting near 38th and Custer Thursday night, March 25.

It happened just after 8 p.m.

Police said the victims, a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injures and are expected to survive.

MPD is looking for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).