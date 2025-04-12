Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 11-year-old boy

Published  April 12, 2025 6:07am CDT
Kaidan Hudson

    • Police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Kaidan Hudson.
    • He was last seen on Friday, April 11, near 26th and Concordia.
    • He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas jogging pants.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Kaidan Hudson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaidan was last seen on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the area of 26th and Concordia.

Kaidan is described as an 11-year-old male, Black, with a height of about 4’8" and weighing 70 lbs. He has a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.  He currently has a low high top fade.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas jogging pants. Kaidan left his home in an unknown direction has not returned.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

