Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 11-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Kaidan Hudson.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaidan was last seen on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the area of 26th and Concordia.
Kaidan is described as an 11-year-old male, Black, with a height of about 4’8" and weighing 70 lbs. He has a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. He currently has a low high top fade.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray Adidas jogging pants. Kaidan left his home in an unknown direction has not returned.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.