Milwaukee police investigate 2 shootings; victims arrived at hospitals

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Monday, July 11 – and both showed up at hospitals on their own, seeking treatment.

Milwaukee police say the first incident happened around 7:40 a.m. near 14th and Nash. The victim is a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say the shooting is the result of an argument. Police are seeking a known suspect.

Meanwhile, officers are investigating a shooting that happened in the neighborhood near 9th and Windlake on Milwaukee's south side around 3:30 p.m. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.