Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate 2 shootings on city's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings early Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The first shooting incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 44th and Clarke.

Officials say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the neighborhood near 36th and Stark where they found a 47-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say this shooting is the result of a domestic violence incident. The suspect is a 47-year-old Milwaukee woman – and she is in police custody. 

First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; stopping at elementary school
article

First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; stopping at elementary school

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15.

Milwaukee family without gas, August storm damage causing problem
article

Milwaukee family without gas, August storm damage causing problem

Severe storm damage messes were cleaned up for most but not all. For one Milwaukee family, the damage is still causing major problems.

Mom of boy struck by projectile at recess shares update

The mother of 6-year-old Alex Hook, hurt while playing at recess at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, shared an update on the boy's condition.