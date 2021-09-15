Milwaukee police investigate 2 shootings on city's north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings early Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The first shooting incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near 44th and Clarke.

Officials say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the neighborhood near 36th and Stark where they found a 47-year-old Milwaukee man who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say this shooting is the result of a domestic violence incident. The suspect is a 47-year-old Milwaukee woman – and she is in police custody.