Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting at 8th and Vliet

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting investigation at 8th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 8th and Vliet in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, April 23.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.

