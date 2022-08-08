Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object

Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.

The victim, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.