Milwaukee police investigate 4 homicides after violent weekend across city

The Brief At least four people were killed in Milwaukee over the weekend, including two teenagers. Police responded to multiple shootings and a fatal fight across neighborhoods. Investigators have not announced any arrests and are still working to determine motives.



Milwaukee police are investigating a series of violent incidents that left at least four people dead since Friday, including two teenagers, as officers responded to shootings and physical fights across multiple neighborhoods.

What we know:

Gunfire and shattered glass woke residents early Sunday near 52nd and Meinecke, where police found a 32-year-old man fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing a rapid burst of gunfire followed by the sound of a car crashing into a tree.

"I heard about 10 gunshots, maybe a little bit more, and it wasn't a little one, it was a big one like 'boom, boom, boom,’" said neighbor Annette Green. "They had to break in and pull him out; they did try their best to resuscitate him, but however it didn't work. All I can say is my condolences to the family."

That shooting was one of several scenes that kept officers moving across the city throughout the weekend.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police say someone shot and killed a 15-year-old boy on North Darien Street. On Saturday night, a 17-year-old was fatally shot near 61st and Congress.

Dig deeper:

Then, just after midnight Sunday, police say a 47-year-old man died after being struck multiple times in the front and back of the head during a fight. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

About an hour later, two more teens – ages 17 and 18 – were injured in a shooting near 54th and West Green Tree.

Residents told reporters off camera they are troubled by how many of the recent victims have been teenagers, and that the level of violence feels increasingly alarming.

"I feel like it's getting worse and worse," Green said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released arrest information in these cases.

