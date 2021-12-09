Milwaukee police: In-custody death after drug-related stop

Milwaukee police are investigating an in-custody death after a man was arrested following a traffic stop in conjunction with a drug investigation on the city's south side Wednesday night, Dec. 8.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody near Cesar Chavez Drive and Lapham Boulevard around 8 p.m. and had a medical emergency. It was believed he may have recently taken a controlled substance, Chief Jeffery Norman said in a press conference Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, was medically cleared and was placed back in custody.

While in custody again, he began to have a second medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, the medical examiner said.

Two officers were placed on administrative duty. One is 38 years old, with more than six years with MPD, and one is 30 years old with more than three years with MPD.

West Allis police is leading the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News