Milwaukee police seize guns near Silver Spring & Green Bay

Weapons recovered during search warrant execution on June 24, 2021. (Courtesy: Milwaukee Police District 4)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered multiple weapons while executing a search warrant near Silver Spring and Green Bay on Thursday, June 24.

The department's Anti-Gang Unit executed the search, which was related to an ongoing shots fired investigation. The guns were in the possession of felons believed to be connected to recent crimes, police said.

MPD encourages anyone who knows of any illegal firearm activity to call 414-935-7248, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

