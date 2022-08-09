Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway

article

Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need.

MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."

To get a lock, simply contact any MPD station. They'll be available while supplies last.

MPD is also hosting special giveaways at the MPD Community Bike Ride Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. You're asked to contact your MPD station for information on the bike route.