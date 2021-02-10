MPD: 2 officers dragged by fleeing suspect, injured

Two Milwaukee police officers were dragged and injured while trying to apprehend a suspect, the department said Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Officials said the officers came across a two-car accident near 14th and Center around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers saw an individual flee on foot from one of the vehicles involved. That person then entered a separate vehicle and fled, dragging the two officers in the process.

The officers -- a 25-year-old man with over seven years of service and a 30-year-old with over three years of service, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police scene near 14th and Center

Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect vehicle that was left on-scene was reported stolen.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

