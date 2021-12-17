Milwaukee police door alarm giveaway to curb missing person cases

The Milwaukee Police Department handed out door alarm systems to city residents on Friday, Dec. 17.

MPD launched the new door alarm program to help families with loved ones who are diagnosed with memory disorders. The alarms prevent people from leaving their homes without a loved one knowing.

"Hopefully we can prevent them from becoming a critical missing or reported missing with our department," said Keyona Vines.

MPD distributes door alarm systems

MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division said, in the last year, there has been an increase among residents with dementia and Alzheimer's leaving their homes in the middle of the night. It is especially dangerous as temperatures drop.

"They’re not always having the proper attire such as coats when it’s wintertime or even shoes, as a matter of fact," Vines said.

Funded by the Milwaukee Police Foundation, MPD can provide 150 families with two alarms – one for a front door, the other for a back door – free of charge.

"One goes on the door frame, one goes on the door. It’s a magnetic connection, so once the door opens an alarm will ring, and that will alert anyone in the household that someone is leaving or coming in the house," said Vines.

Police will install the alarms next week. Anyone who missed registration Friday should call police.

The alarm system is another way to prevent missing person cases. MPD urges anyone whose loved one is missing to call police right away.