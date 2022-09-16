Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial

article

The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial.

Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Security footage shows Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released – citing the pending investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Parker-Bell was then seen on the video pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station. There are other people seen in the lobby and behind the counter.

An officer returned fire, and Parker-Bell ran out of the lobby and into the neighborhood. Officers then ran after him.

Security shows Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

Officers found Parker-Bell and ordered him to drop the gun. He did not, and turned toward police – at which time an officer fired, captured on body camera video.

Parker-Bell continued to flee, but was later found – still armed – and was again ordered to drop his gun. He did not comply, allegedly pointed the gun toward officers, and officers fired multiple shots – striking and wounding Parker-Bell.

Bodycam footage of officer ordering Parker-Bell to drop his gun before firing his own gun.

Officers treated Parker-Bell at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital several days later and placed back into law enforcement custody.

Parker-Bell is due back in court on Nov. 10. He has pleaded not guilty.