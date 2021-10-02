Milwaukee police scene outside District 7

A police presence was established outside of Milwaukee Police District 7 in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood Saturday night, Oct. 2.

FOX6 News at the scene spotted yellow tape near the entrance to the building near 37th and Fond du Lac and a vehicle outside with the front and back passenger-side doors open.

MPD told FOX6 News they are investigating a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News