Expand / Collapse search

2 children shot, 1 killed near Sherman and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left two children injured, one fatally, near Sherman and Burleigh around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. 

Police say a vehicle approached another car and opened fire striking two victims.

An 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were both hit by gunfire. The family immediately drove to District 7 police station for help. Police officers conducted first aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived, a release said.

Both children were taken to the hospital. The 11-year-old was taken in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries and the 5-year-old is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stopper at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kenosha crash, driver suspected of 7th OWI
article

Kenosha crash, driver suspected of 7th OWI

A Kenosha man was arrested Saturday morning, Oct. 2 for suspicion of operating while intoxicated – seventh offense.

Milwaukee party bus arson, business owner seeks answers
article

Milwaukee party bus arson, business owner seeks answers

A Milwaukee man is asking the community for help after losing his party bus business to an act of arson. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.