2 children shot, 1 killed near Sherman and Burleigh

Police are investigating a shooting that left two children injured, one fatally, near Sherman and Burleigh around 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Police say a vehicle approached another car and opened fire striking two victims.

An 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were both hit by gunfire. The family immediately drove to District 7 police station for help. Police officers conducted first aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived, a release said.

Both children were taken to the hospital. The 11-year-old was taken in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries and the 5-year-old is in stable condition.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stopper at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

