Teen injured in shooting near 45th and Concordia

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 45th and Concordia around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee male was conveyed to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

