Teen injured in shooting near 45th and Concordia

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 45th and Concordia around 9:20 p.m. Friday. 

A 16-year-old Milwaukee male was conveyed to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries. 

The shooting is the result of a robbery. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

