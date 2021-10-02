Teen injured in shooting near 45th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 45th and Concordia around 9:20 p.m. Friday.
A 16-year-old Milwaukee male was conveyed to a local hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.
The shooting is the result of a robbery.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
