Sherman Park chase, police shooting video released by MPD

The Milwaukee Police Department released on Friday, Oct. 1 video (below) from a pursuit and fatal police shooting that happened in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood in August.

On Aug. 26, Milwaukee police officers saw a reckless driver near 39th and North around 6:50 p.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.

Speeds reached 55 mph during the pursuit, according to the video released Oct. 1. Officers in the pursuing squad car were heard stating that the suspect was "known to have a gun."

MPD dash camera footage during initial pursuit of suspect near 39th and North on Aug. 26.

After the suspect eluded the initial squad, a second squad spotted the vehicle and initiated a second pursuit. Speeds during that chase reached 70 mph, according to the officers heard in the released video.

MPD dash camera video shows officers locate the suspect vehicle after it eluded an initial pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately ended near 40th and Hadley when the suspect's vehicle crashed. The video showed the pursuing officers' squad approach after the crash. The suspect had already gotten out and was running from the crash scene holding a pistol.

MPD dash camera video shows officers' arrive at the crash scene near 40th and Hadley.

Officers stopped the vehicle pursuit, and a foot chase – captured on body camera video – through the neighborhood. An officer found the suspect in a fenced-in yard near 41st and Hadley. The officer is heard on video ordering the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect did not drop it, instead raising it toward the officer. The officer fired three shots.

MPD body camera footage shows an officer locate the suspect in a yard near 41st and Hadley; a zoomed in image from the footage, provided by police (right)

The suspect continued to run after shots were fired. As the foot chase continued, officers continued to order the suspect to drop his gun. A second officer fired five shots after the suspect again pointed his gun at the officers.

The suspect was struck. Officers then approached and started CPR. At the same time, they located and secured the suspect's gun. The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and took the suspect to the hospital; he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect's weapon recovered after police shooting near 41st and Hadley.

The suspect was later identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 33-year-old Earl Lawhorn.

Earl Lawhorn

The officers involved are a 31-year-old man with more than three years of experience and a 29-year-old man with more than four years of experience. Both were placed on administrative duty, per standard procedure.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team. The Waukesha Police Department is the outside agency leading the investigation, per Wisconsin statute. The investigation is ongoing, as of Oct. 1. The findings will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for their review.

For privacy purposes, police said, audio and video of community members were concealed in the videos.

WARNING: The MPD Community Briefing video below contains graphic images and language that may not be appropriate for all viewers.

About Community Briefings

Milwaukee police say the Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about officer-involved shootings. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.