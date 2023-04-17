Milwaukee Police District 5 shooting; man accused reaches plea deal

Darreon Parker-Bell, the man accused of opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 on Feb. 25, 2022, is avoiding a trial after pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. That plea deal was worked out on Monday, April 17 – the date for the start of a trial.

The judge on Monday accepted Parker-Bell's guilty plea – and also accepted three doctors' reports that support the special plea. One doctor indicated Parker-Bell was experiencing severe despair and depression at time he committed those offenses. The two other doctors offered similar reports.

Darreon Parker-Bell

Parker-Bell originally faced one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Four of the seven recklessly endangering safety charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

The state will be recommending 25 to 30 years of commitment for Parker-Bell. His defense team intends to argue that time. A review and possible commitment hearing is set for June 5.

Case details

Security footage shows Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released – citing the pending investigation.

Parker-Bell was then seen on the video pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station. There are other people seen in the lobby and behind the counter.

An officer returned fire, and Parker-Bell ran out of the lobby and into the neighborhood. Officers then pursued him on foot.

Security shows Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

Officers found Parker-Bell and ordered him to drop the gun. He did not, and turned toward police – at which time an officer fired, captured on body camera video.

Parker-Bell continued to flee, but was later found – still armed – and was again ordered to drop his gun. He did not comply, allegedly pointed the gun toward officers, and officers fired multiple shots – striking and wounding Parker-Bell.

Officers treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital several days later and placed back into law enforcement custody.