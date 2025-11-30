Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek critical missing teen, last seen Sunday morning

By
Published  November 30, 2025 1:15pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Makenzi Gayden

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 15-year-old girl, Makenzi Gayden.
    • She was last seen early Sunday morning on Birch Court, near Green Bay Road and Silver Spring.
    • Anyone with any information should contact MPD District 4.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl, Makenzi Gayden.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Makenzi Gayden was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 30, at about 2 a.m. on Birch Court, which is near Green Bay and Silver Spring.

Gayden is described as a 15-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5’00" and weighing 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, a slim build, and black hair.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It's unknown what clothing she was wearing.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Makenzi Gayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee