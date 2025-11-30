Milwaukee police seek critical missing teen, last seen Sunday morning

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 15-year-old girl, Makenzi Gayden. She was last seen early Sunday morning on Birch Court, near Green Bay Road and Silver Spring. Anyone with any information should contact MPD District 4.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl, Makenzi Gayden.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Makenzi Gayden was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 30, at about 2 a.m. on Birch Court, which is near Green Bay and Silver Spring.

Gayden is described as a 15-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5’00" and weighing 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, a slim build, and black hair.

It's unknown what clothing she was wearing.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Makenzi Gayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.