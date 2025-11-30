Milwaukee police seek critical missing teen, last seen Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl, Makenzi Gayden.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Makenzi Gayden was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 30, at about 2 a.m. on Birch Court, which is near Green Bay and Silver Spring.
Gayden is described as a 15-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5’00" and weighing 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, a slim build, and black hair.
It's unknown what clothing she was wearing.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Makenzi Gayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
