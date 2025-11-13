Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police crime suppression initiative; guns, drugs recovered

By
Published  November 13, 2025 4:35pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • MPD District 4 conducted a violent crime suppression initiative on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
    • The operation resulted in seven arrests by officers.
    • Officers also recovered guns, drugs and more than $10,000 in cash.

MILWAUKEE - Officers with Milwaukee Police Department District 4 were busy on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with their violent crime suppression initiative. 

Crime suppression initiative

What we know:

A post on the Milwaukee Police Department Facebook page says officers made seven arrests on Wednesday. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In addition, officers recovered the following: 

  • Marijuana: 2,916.5 Grams
  • Fentanyl: 2.0 grams
  • Narc Drug: (Oxy) (5 Pills)
  • Guns: 6
  • Currency: $10,723

Featured

Milwaukee man, beaten after home break-in, sentenced for burglary
article

Milwaukee man, beaten after home break-in, sentenced for burglary

A Milwaukee man, who pleaded guilty to felony burglary after prosecutors said he broke into a home last year, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews