Milwaukee police crime suppression initiative; guns, drugs recovered
MILWAUKEE - Officers with Milwaukee Police Department District 4 were busy on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with their violent crime suppression initiative.
Crime suppression initiative
What we know:
A post on the Milwaukee Police Department Facebook page says officers made seven arrests on Wednesday.
In addition, officers recovered the following:
- Marijuana: 2,916.5 Grams
- Fentanyl: 2.0 grams
- Narc Drug: (Oxy) (5 Pills)
- Guns: 6
- Currency: $10,723
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.