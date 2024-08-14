article

A Milwaukee alderman organized a town hall to discuss crime and safety on Wednesday night, Aug. 14.

Ald. Jonathan Brostoff invited residents of the city's 3rd District, which covers the East Side and Riverwest, to the meeting. Both areas have seen a recent uptick in car break-ins, and residents had the chance to question local leaders and police.

MPD told FOX6 that it has been refocusing its efforts to prevent break-ins, but there are steps residents can take as well.

"You want to make sure you don't leave any valuables visible in your car. You want to park in a well-lit area," said Capt. Robert Thiel with Milwaukee Police District 1. "You want to make sure that if you see something suspicious you call the police department – you start seeing people creeping around cars, give us a heads-up to allow us an opportunity to deter that crime."

If you see a crime in progress, police said to call 911. If you see something suspicious, call the police non-emergency number.