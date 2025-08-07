The Brief Contract negotiations between Milwaukee and the police union are ongoing. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers wrote a letter to the mayor demanding action. The mayor said he'd like the state to "step up" and provide additional funding.



Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have a message for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson: They want more police officers on the streets.

Violence downtown

The backstory:

With the contract tug-of-war between the police union and the city ongoing, Republicans called out recent violence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It was a violent July for Milwaukee's popular night scene on and around Water Street. Seven people were shot, two of whom died. Last week, FOX6 News uncovered that Milwaukee Police District 1, which covers downtown, had only three officers scheduled to work one night.

Citywide crime data shows robberies are down 24% and car thefts are down 14%, while homicides are up 6%, compared to this time a year ago.

Related article

Republicans write, mayor responds

What they're saying:

State Rep. Bob Donovan, a former Milwaukee alderman, is among the Republicans calling for an increased police presence.

"We can't take officers from areas like this that need their presence to go downtown, so we're hopeful that the chief would take the initiative and reorganize the department temporarily to allow for more officers to get out on to the streets, including command staff officers," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Donovan also suggested the possibility of Police Chief Jeffrey Norman patrolling the streets himself.

"Unfortunately, that's not going to solve the problem," said Alex Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association. "Even to have their command staff going on patrol, we do need the command staff where they're at, you know, being part of leadership and having the different bureaus."

In their letter to the mayor, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature wrote violence in the city has reached a "breaking point."

Milwaukee City Hall

"I appreciate some of their concerns and some of the things that they said," Johnson said. "I think it's important to make sure the police department has the tools necessary to make sure they find success and keep our neighborhood safe.

The Republican lawmakers called for the contract fight between the union and the city to be "immediately resolved."

"This almost three-year-long failure to come to an agreement with the police labor agreement that's wreaking havoc on morale within the department," said Donovan. "I think it sends the absolute worst message to individuals who are patrolling the most dangerous urban environment in the state of Wisconsin."

Efforts fall short

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee budget funds three recruitment classes of 65 each. The graduation classes have been much smaller recently – just 25 graduates.

"What we need is more candidates in the academy, you know, applying to be police officers and being officers, so we can have more people on the streets. That's what we need," Ayala said. "Our contract is our biggest barrier. And if we don't have a contract in place, this is never going to stop, and it's not going to get fixed."

"I would like the state to also step up to the plate to provide some additional funding for law enforcement," said Johnson.

Last week, a Milwaukee Common Council committee held an emergency meeting on downtown violence.

"We’re outnumbered. If we have limited officers, even a two-officer response to a 10-person brawl, it’s very difficult to step in," Heather Hough, MPD chief of staff, said during the meeting.

"We’re going to add some officers here and there. We’re going to beef this up a little bit, they’re going to put lights on their shoulders," Ald. Bob Bauman said at the time. "If that’s the best we can do, you’re basically telling downtown, ‘you’re on your own folks. Hope for bad weather.’"

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Department told FOX6 News that, since the letter was sent to the mayor, reaction should come through his office. The mayor is expected to reveal steps toward protecting downtown safety on Friday.